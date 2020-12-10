The U.S. FDA has made it easier for people who want to get tested for COVID-19, granting emergency use authorization for direct-to-consumer sales of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’ (LabCorp) Pixel COVID-19 test home collection kit. With this latest EUA, any individual 18 years and older can purchase the Pixel test system without a prescription.

Roche teams up with Moderna for vaccine trials

Roche AG has revealed a partnership with Moderna Inc. involving the use of the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test in the latter’s mRNA-1273 vaccine research trials. The news comes shortly after Roche received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for the antibody test. Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics, heralded the collaboration, noting that the test, which targets the spike protein, could play a role in ultimately helping to end this pandemic.

FDA’s digital health checklist for 2021 crammed full of delayed priorities

The COVID-19 pandemic has been more than just a distraction for the U.S. FDA, which started 2020 with a number of ambitions regarding digital health regulation. Despite having unveiled the Digital Health Center of Excellence (DHCoE) to great fanfare, the agency is struggling to wrap up major digital health programs, such as the pre-cert program for software as a medical device, leaving the FDA with a daunting agenda for digital health in the coming year.

Georgia Tech envisions new glaucoma treatment with hydrogel injections

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology see a future where long-lasting hydrogel injections replace eye drops and surgery in the management of glaucoma, the most common cause of irreversible blindness in the world. The treatment would be delivered every six months, in line with glaucoma patients’ regularly scheduled visits to the ophthalmologist. The team’s research, supported by the National Eye Institute and the Georgia Research Alliance, was published in the journal Advanced Science.

Partnerships in focus at Phar-East 2020

HONG KONG – Partnerships are reshaping the pharmaceutical industry across Asia, said speakers during day two of the Phar-East 2020 virtual conference. While industry has “tended to have a go-at-it-alone approach,” doing all its discovery, development and commercialization work in-house, “nothing ever came in or out. I think that’s really changed in recent years,” said Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. CEO James Garner.

A second ‘rayze’: Rayzebio closes $105M series B for preclinical radiopharmaceutical pipeline

Rayzebio Inc. has swiftly followed up its recent $45 million series A round with a $105 million series B round that attracted several top-tier crossover investors. Some of its new backers are more usually associated with large-scale private equity transactions that directly precede an IPO. That does not apply here, however. Rayzebio CEO Ken Song told BioWorld he “was very explicit” with the company’s new shareholders. “This is a true series B financing,” he said. There will be “no quick flip,” but the San Diego-based radiopharmaceutical developer is now capitalized to run seven internal development programs in parallel.

Adcom weighs ethical questions once vaccine EUA granted

Before getting to the data on the Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. FDA’s vaccine advisory committee discussed the ethics and feasibility of continuing blinded, placebo-controlled trials once an emergency use authorization has been granted to a vaccine. Pfizer is proposing participants to stay in the trial as long as possible, but unblinding those who are seeking the vaccine while keeping the blind for others. The expert the FDA called in to lead the discussion on the ethical dilemma had another suggestion. Steven Goodman, associate dean of clinical and translational research at Stanford University School of Medicine, recommended a blinded crossover design in which trial participants in the vaccine arm would receive a placebo and those in the control arm would get the vaccine – but only when the vaccine would be available for their population group. In other words, it wouldn’t allow them to jump the queue ahead of people with higher risk when vaccine supplies are limited.

Also in the news

