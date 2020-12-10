Before getting to the data on the Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee discussed the ethics and feasibility of continuing blinded, placebo-controlled trials once an emergency use authorization has been granted to a vaccine. Pfizer is proposing participants stay in the trial as long as possible, but unblinding those who are seeking the vaccine while keeping the blind for others. The expert the FDA called in to lead the discussion on the ethical dilemma had another suggestion. Steven Goodman, associate dean of clinical and translational research at Stanford University School of Medicine, recommended a blinded crossover design in which trial participants in the vaccine arm would receive a placebo and those in the control arm would get the vaccine – but only when the vaccine would be available for their population group. In other words, it wouldn’t allow them to jump the queue ahead of people with higher risk when vaccine supplies are limited.

Gilead’s $1.4B HDV deal to take over Myr perks Eiger stock

Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., is taking over Bad Homburg, Germany-based Myr GmbH for about €1.15 billion (US$1.39 billion) in cash up front, with €300 million if the Hepcludex (bulevirtide) for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), wins FDA clearance. The drug was granted conditional approval by the EMA in July of this year. Also in play in HDV is Eiger Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., with lonafarnib at the phase III stage, due to complete enrollment next year. The drug was approved in November as Zokinvy, the first and only therapy for Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, also known as progeria, and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies. Shares of Eiger (NASDAQ:EIGR) were trading midday at $10.02, up $1.26, or 14%.

Boehringer Ingelheim to pay up to $1.4B for ADC developer NBE-Therapeutics

DUBLIN – Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH is paying up to €1.18 billion (US$1.4 billion) to acquire antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developer NBE-Therapeutics AG. The deal includes an undisclosed up-front payment, plus development and regulatory milestones linked to the progress of NBE’s pipeline of clinical and preclinical ADC programs. The acquisition brings Ingelheim, Germany-based Boehringer an integrated ADC platform, including an in-house mammalian-cell-based antibody discovery capability, a proprietary anthracycline-based payload, a site-specific, enzyme-based conjugation technology and a set of proprietary non-cleavable linkers. It also adds one clinical-stage program to its pipeline.

Solid phase III studies of MS boost TG

Both phase III studies of ublituximab, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody from TG Therapeutics Inc., of New York, met their primary endpoint of significantly reducing the annualized relapse rate in multiple sclerosis patients. Top-line data from the Ultimate I and II studies also showed the secondary endpoints were hit, including the total number of T1 gadolinium-enhancing lesions, total number of new and/or enlarging T2 hyperintense lesions, and time to confirmed disability progression. The company estimated it would file a BLA in the middle of 2021. Company stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) received a solid bump at midday as shares were trading 31% higher.

Harbour debuts on HKEX with $221M IPO, eyes innovation through partnership

Clinical-stage biopharma HBM Holdings Ltd. (also known as Harbour Biomed) debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 10, raising HK$1.71 billion (US$220.7 million) to advance its autoimmune candidates to commercial launches in 2023. The 13th pre-revenue biotech to list in Hong Kong this year, Harbour issued 138 million shares at HK$12.38 apiece. Its shares opened at HK$11.94 and traded 11% lower to close at HK$11.02. In an exclusive interview, CEO Jingsong Wang told BioWorld the company aims to innovate through partnership to stand out in the biotech crowd.

Denovo closes $46M series D to advance PKC-beta inhibitor in phase III cancer studies

BEIJING – San Diego and Hangzhou, China-based biotech company Denovo Biopharma LLC closed a series D financing round to raise nearly ¥300 million (US$46 million) on Dec. 8, just six months after its $83.5 million series C round. Denovo’s chief financial officer, Carrie Chen, told BioWorld the proceeds will be used to “upgrade the technology platform, advance the clinical programs, expand the team and license in new assets.”

On top and rising: The never-ending biopharma financings of 2020

This year is still, by far, the best year for financings in biopharma history, although the gap between 2020 and the next highest year has widened even more. The 1,443 transactions completed by the first week of December is now nearly a 30% increase over 2019’s previous record of 1,112 deals. And the $124 billion raised thus far is about 81% higher than the $68.4 billion raised in 2015 through 829 deals. It also is a 115% jump over the $57.6 billion raised last year.

Kintor shares rise on early peek at HCC drug combo data

China's Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. said it's "actively initiating" multiregional phase II/III trials of its angiogenesis inhibitor, GT-90001 (ascrinvacumab), in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma after preliminary data showed 40% of 20 patients given the combo therapy so far had partial remissions. Though well off their May IPO high, company shares (HKEX:9939) rose 18.8% to HK9.50 (US$1.23) on the news.

Partnerships in focus at Phar-East 2020

HONG KONG – Partnerships are reshaping the pharmaceutical industry across Asia, said speakers during day two of the Phar-East 2020 virtual conference. While industry has “tended to have a go-at-it-alone approach,” doing all its discovery, development and commercialization work in-house, “nothing ever came in or out. I think that’s really changed in recent years,” said Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. CEO James Garner.

Also in the news

