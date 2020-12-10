BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
A second ‘rayze’: Rayzebio closes $105M series B for preclinical radiopharmaceutical pipeline

December 10, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
Rayzebio Inc. has swiftly followed up its recent $45 million series A round with a $105 million series B round that attracted several top-tier crossover investors.
