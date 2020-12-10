BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Boehringer Ingelheim to pay up to $1.4B for ADC developer NBE-Therapeutics

December 10, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH is paying up to €1.18 billion (US$1.4 billion) to acquire antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) developer NBE-Therapeutics AG. The deal includes an undisclosed up-front payment, plus development and regulatory milestones linked to the progress of NBE’s pipeline of clinical and preclinical ADC programs.
