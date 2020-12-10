Denovo closes $46M series D to advance PKC-beta inhibitor in phase III cancer studies

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – San Diego and Hangzhou, China-based biotech Denovo Biopharma LLC closed a series D financing round to raise nearly ¥300 million (US$46 million) on Dec. 8, just six months after its $83.5 million series C round. Denovo CFO Carrie Chen told BioWorld that the proceeds will be used to “upgrade the technology platform, advance the clinical programs, expand the team and license in new assets.”