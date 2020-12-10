BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Denovo closes $46M series D to advance PKC-beta inhibitor in phase III cancer studies

December 10, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – San Diego and Hangzhou, China-based biotech Denovo Biopharma LLC closed a series D financing round to raise nearly ¥300 million (US$46 million) on Dec. 8, just six months after its $83.5 million series C round. Denovo CFO Carrie Chen told BioWorld that the proceeds will be used to “upgrade the technology platform, advance the clinical programs, expand the team and license in new assets.”
