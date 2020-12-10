Bankin’ sense and Myr: Gilead’s $1.4B deal in HDV gifts Eiger shares

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Gilead Sciences Inc.’s move to grab Myr GmbH for about €1.15 billion (US$1.39 billion) in cash up front, with €300 million if the latter’s Hepcludex (bulevirtide) wins FDA clearance, put chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) in the headlines and benefited the stock of another player in the space: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), which closed at $10.27, up $1.51, or 17%.