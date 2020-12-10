FDA’s digital health checklist for 2021 crammed full of delayed priorities

The COVID-19 pandemic has been more than just a distraction for the U.S. FDA, which started 2020 with a number of ambitions regarding digital health regulation. Despite having unveiled the Digital Health Center of Excellence to great fanfare, the agency is struggling to wrap up major digital health programs, such as the precertification program for software as a medical device, leaving the FDA with a daunting agenda for digital health in the coming year.