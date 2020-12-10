BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Kintor shares rise on early peek at HCC drug combo data

December 10, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Suzhou, China-based Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. said it's "actively initiating" multiregional phase II/III trials to test a combination of its angiogenesis inhibitor, GT-90001 (ascrinvacumab), and Opdivo (nivolumab) for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) after preliminary data showed 40% of patients given the combo so far had partial remissions.
