Kintor shares rise on early peek at HCC drug combo data

Suzhou, China-based Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. said it's "actively initiating" multiregional phase II/III trials to test a combination of its angiogenesis inhibitor, GT-90001 (ascrinvacumab), and Opdivo (nivolumab) for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) after preliminary data showed 40% of patients given the combo so far had partial remissions.