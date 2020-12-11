The FDA is widely expected to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) Friday evening for a COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE. If authorized, the mRNA vaccine, called BNT-162b2, would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S., where the virus has taken 292,856 lives to date. On Thursday, the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee voted 17-4 with one abstention to recommend the regulator grant the EUA. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar just weeks ago said the vaccine could be distributed throughout the U.S. within 24 hours of FDA authorization, with administration beginning as soon as the product arrives.

The Sanofi SA-Glaxosmithkline plc COVID-19 vaccine program is taking a step backward to recalibrate as weak interim phase I/II data showed an insufficient response in patients age 50 and older. The step is a large one, delaying a potential launch until mid-2021 at the earliest. Those older patients demonstrated a low immune response when treated with the vaccine, possibly due to an insufficient concentration of neutralizing antigen titers. Now the companies are prepping a phase IIb study for February to measure a reformulation. If that works, a phase III could begin sometime in the second quarter of 2021, followed by regulatory submissions in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said Astrazeneca plc will incorporate one of two human adenoviral vectors from the Sputnik V vaccine in clinical trials of AZD-122 by the end of 2020. Sputnik V gained emergency use authorization in Russia on Aug. 11.

DUBLIN – The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee, the CHMP, all but closed out the year by issuing positive opinions on eight marketing authorization applications during its December meeting this week. Its work for 2020 is not quite yet done, however. It has scheduled an extraordinary meeting on Dec. 29 to review an application from Pfizer Inc. and Biontech AG for their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2. The agency’s productivity during 2020 has been exceptional. The CHMP issued 61 positive opinions on new products during the year, including 24 orphan medicines. In addition, the committee also waved through 12 biosimilar applications.

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. highlighted favorable, final data with up to six months follow-up from the phase II randomized trial called Vadis, testing nelipepimut-S (NPS) in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) of the breast who are HLA-A2+ or A3+ positive, express HER2 at IHC 1+, 2+, or 3+ levels, and are pre- or post-menopausal. Investigator-sponsored, the trial randomized DCIS patients to receive, prior to surgery, either GM-CSF followed by NPS two weeks later or GM-CSF alone. DCIS is a noninvasive condition in which abnormal cells are found in the lining of a breast duct and have not spread to the outside. Vadis results are being discussed in a poster presentation today at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Shares of the company (NASDAQ:SLS) were trading midday at $11.24, down $6.42, or 36%.

PERTH, Australia – The University of Queensland (UQ) and CSL Ltd. are abandoning their trials of an Australian COVID-19 vaccine after recipients generated HIV antibodies during phase I trials. The response means the antibodies produced by the vaccine can interfere with HIV diagnostic tests. However, there was no possibility the vaccine caused infection, and routine follow-up tests confirmed no HIV virus was present, the partners said.

LONDON – A study of genetic variants in patients with life-threatening COVID-19 has shed light on the mechanisms that underpin severe disease, uncovered new drug targets and pointed to approved drugs, including JAK inhibitors and phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitors, as therapies that could aid recovery.

For the first time since August, the volume of clinical data from biopharmaceutical companies has dipped, with 388 items of phase I, II and III data in November, a 4% decrease compared with the prior month.

