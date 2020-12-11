EMA’s CHMP delivers eight positive opinions in December, 61 for 2020

DUBLIN – The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee, the CHMP, all but closed out the year by issuing positive opinions on eight marketing authorization applications during its December meeting. Its work for 2020 is not quite yet done, however. It has scheduled an extraordinary meeting for Dec. 29 to review an application from Pfizer Inc. and Biontech AG for their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2.