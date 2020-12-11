EMA’s CHMP delivers eight positive opinions in December, 61 for 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
DUBLIN – The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee, the CHMP, all but closed out the year by issuing positive opinions on eight marketing authorization applications during its December meeting. Its work for 2020 is not quite yet done, however. It has scheduled an extraordinary meeting for Dec. 29 to review an application from Pfizer Inc. and Biontech AG for their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2.