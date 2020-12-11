Control Bionics raises AU$15M in IPO to fund global expansion

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PERTH, Australia – Med-tech company Control Bionics began trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CBL) Dec. 7 in an IPO that saw the company raise AU$15 million (US$11.25 million). Melbourne-headquartered Control Bionics develops assistive technologies (AT) that allow people with severe disabilities to communicate and control electronic devices using electromyography (EMG).