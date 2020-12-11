BioWorld - Friday, December 11, 2020
Control Bionics raises AU$15M in IPO to fund global expansion

December 11, 2020
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Med-tech company Control Bionics began trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CBL) Dec. 7 in an IPO that saw the company raise AU$15 million (US$11.25 million). Melbourne-headquartered Control Bionics develops assistive technologies (AT) that allow people with severe disabilities to communicate and control electronic devices using electromyography (EMG).
