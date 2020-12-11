BioWorld - Friday, December 11, 2020
Financings for Dec. 11, 2020

December 11, 2020
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Abcellera Biologics, American Bio Medica, Certara, Nanobiotix, Neovasc, Vivos Therapeutics.
