China’s I-Mab progresses anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody, caps strong financial year

Three months after completing what it said was the largest development and commercialization deal by a Chinese biotech, I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. is moving the monoclonal antibody at the heart of the deal deeper into the clinic. At the end of November, Chinese regulators gave it a green light to move forward with an open-label, multicenter trial for lemzoparlimab, in combination with azacitidine.