China’s I-Mab progresses anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody, caps strong financial year

December 14, 2020
By Elise Mak and Alfred Romann
Three months after completing what it said was the largest development and commercialization deal by a Chinese biotech, I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. is moving the monoclonal antibody at the heart of the deal deeper into the clinic. At the end of November, Chinese regulators gave it a green light to move forward with an open-label, multicenter trial for lemzoparlimab, in combination with azacitidine.
