BioWorld - Tuesday, December 15, 2020
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Relay Therapeutics signs deal with Genentech for its SHP2 inhibitor

December 14, 2020
By Peter Winter
No Comments
Cambridge, Mass.-based Relay Therapeutics Inc. has signed a lucrative worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the development and commercialization of its compound, RLY-1971, a potent inhibitor of Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is being investigated in a phase I dose-escalation study in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
BioWorld Deals and M&A