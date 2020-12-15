Relay Therapeutics signs deal with Genentech for its SHP2 inhibitor

Cambridge, Mass.-based Relay Therapeutics Inc. has signed a lucrative worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the development and commercialization of its compound, RLY-1971, a potent inhibitor of Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is being investigated in a phase I dose-escalation study in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.