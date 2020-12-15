BioWorld - Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Minervax closes $58M series B round for group B strep vaccine

By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Minervax Aps raised €47.4 million (US$57.6 million) in a series B funding round to take a recombinant-protein-based vaccine for group B streptococcus (GBS) through a phase II program as well as parallel surveillance studies to enable it to define correlates of protection against GBS in newly born infants.
