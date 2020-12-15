Minervax closes $58M series B round for group B strep vaccine

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
DUBLIN – Minervax Aps raised €47.4 million (US$57.6 million) in a series B funding round to take a recombinant-protein-based vaccine for group B streptococcus (GBS) through a phase II program as well as parallel surveillance studies to enable it to define correlates of protection against GBS in newly born infants.