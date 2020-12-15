BioWorld - Tuesday, December 15, 2020
SABCS 2020

In reversal of fortune, efti shows OS promise for metastatic breast cancer

December 15, 2020
By Anette Breindl
Australian biopharma Immutep Ltd. saw its stock price jump 165% Dec. 10, as the company reported that adding its eftilagimod alpha (IMP-321, “efti”) to paclitaxel resulted in what the company called a “promising and improving” trend toward increased overall survival in women with metastatic hormone receptor-driven breast cancer.
