BioWorld - Tuesday, December 15, 2020
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Chimeric closes AU$35M IPO to progress CAR T made from scorpion toxin

December 15, 2020
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
PERTH, Australia – Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. closed an IPO on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CHM), raising AU$35 million (US$26.5 million) to fund its CAR T trial in glioblastoma.
BioWorld Asia Financings Public Initial public offering IPO Australia