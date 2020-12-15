All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BioWorld - Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Pharmaengine inks partnership with Sentinel Oncology for checkpoint kinase 1 inhibitor SOL-578
December 15, 2020
By
Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Pharmaengine Inc. has signed a collaboration and licensing deal with Sentinel Oncology Ltd. for SOL-578.
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Asia-Pacific