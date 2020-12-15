AZN’s Alexion buyout offer ‘near best-case scenario’ for complement franchise

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
With a $39 billion offer in hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is the target of what could be the third largest takeover to date of a pure play biotech company. At a 45% premium, the proposed transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, is largely applauded by analysts who point to three years of languishing stock prices despite the promise of the Boston-based company’s C5 complement franchise and a sturdy pipeline.