Athenex and Almirall’s actinic keratosis treatment receives FDA approval

December 15, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
Christmas arrived early for Athenex Inc. as the FDA approved Klisyri (tirbanibulin) for treating actinic keratosis on the face or scalp nearly two weeks before the treatment’s PDUFA date.
