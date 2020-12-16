BioWorld - Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Financings for Dec. 15, 2020

December 15, 2020
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Brain Scientific, Nference, Ocular Therapeutix, Singlera Genomics, Viewpoint Molecular Targeting.
