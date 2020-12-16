BioWorld - Wednesday, December 16, 2020
BioWorld MedTech's Orthopedics Extra for Dec. 16, 2020

December 16, 2020
By Holland Johnson
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: HSS bone study sheds light on complications after spinal surgery; Simplify Medical reports first implant of its cervical artificial disc in the U.S. following FDA 1-Level approval; Scientists say xenon improves properties of maxillofacial and orthopedic implants.
