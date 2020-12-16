BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Dec. 16, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: HSS bone study sheds light on complications after spinal surgery; Simplify Medical reports first implant of its cervical artificial disc in the U.S. following FDA 1-Level approval; Scientists say xenon improves properties of maxillofacial and orthopedic implants.