BioWorld - Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Junshi’s phase III for toripalimab in NSCLC hits primary endpoint at interim peek

December 16, 2020
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd.’s toripalimab has reached its prespecified primary endpoint of progression-free survival at the interim analysis of a phase III study in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as efforts to expand approval of the anti-PD-1 antibody into other cancer types are underway.
