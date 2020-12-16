DUBLIN – Could a tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for treating canine cancer offer clinical benefits in Alzheimer’s disease? That’s the bold claim AB Science SA is making, after unveiling top-line data from a phase IIb/III trial in which it reported that a subgroup of patients on a twice daily 4.5-mg/kg dose of oral masitinib experienced “a significant treatment effect” as compared with placebo after 24 weeks. The company’s stock (Paris:AB) gained as much as 69% on the news before closing Dec. 16 at €14.34 (US$17.46), up 39% on its previous close.

Alzheimer's candidate trial miss sinks Vtv shares

Top-line Alzheimer's trial news, expected by some to catalyze value for Vtv Therapeutics Inc. and its candidate, azeliragon, this year, instead hurried a 24% decline in company shares (NASDAQ:VTV) by midday after the phase II study found the drug failed to outperform a placebo in helping people with mild probable Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes avoid cognitive decline. Vtv CEO Steve Holcombe said his team would continue to analyze the data, seeking "potential benefits or future applications" that Vtv or other interested parties might pursue.

Biolinerx posts positive cancer data but its stock stumbles

Results from the triple-combination arm of Biolinerx Ltd.’s phase IIa Combat/KEYNOTE-202 study evaluating motixafortide combined with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for chemotherapy in patients with second-line stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma showed what the company called substantial improvement as compared to historical results across all study endpoints. The primary endpoint is the objective response rate and secondary endpoints included confirmed objective response rate, overall survival, progression-free survival and disease control rate. Investors, however, knocked the legs from beneath the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company stock (NASDAQ:BLRX) as shares plunged 27% at midday, a more than complete reversal of the premarket numbers that saw shares trending 13% higher.

Junshi’s phase III for toripalimab in NSCLC hits primary endpoint at interim peek

HONG KONG – Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd.’s toripalimab has reached its prespecified primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at the interim analysis of a phase III study in non-small-cell lung cancer, as efforts to expand approval of the anti-PD-1 antibody into other cancer types are underway.

Global financing in regenerative medicine sector hits record levels

A third-quarter progress report from the international advocacy group Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) has determined that the regenerative medicine and advanced therapy sector established a highwater mark of $15.9 billion in global financings, breaking the previous annual record of $13.5 billion that was set in 2018. With another quarter to go, the record is all the more remarkable since it comes during a period of serious disruptions to normal business operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal attorney says speech discloses intended use while distribution is confirmatory

The U.S. FDA’s intended use rule has been in flux for the past half-decade, with yet another draft rule making the rounds for comment. Despite any concerns that speech regarding off-label use might again be seen as a primary driver of prosecution, Sara Bloom, senior litigation counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice’s District of Massachusetts office, said distribution of the product in question is frequently the key feature where federal prosecutors are concerned. Bloom said communication of off-label use often serves primarily as a confirmatory element of the manufacturer’s intent rather than as the decisive part of the prosecution’s case.

Also in the news

