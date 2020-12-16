BioWorld - Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Global financing in regenerative medicine sector hits record levels

December 16, 2020
By Peter Winter
A third-quarter progress report from the international advocacy group Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) has determined that the regenerative medicine and advanced therapy (RMAT) sector established a highwater mark of $15.9 billion in global financings, breaking the previous annual record of $13.5 billion that was set in 2018.
