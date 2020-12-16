Global financing in regenerative medicine sector hits record levels

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A third-quarter progress report from the international advocacy group Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) has determined that the regenerative medicine and advanced therapy (RMAT) sector established a highwater mark of $15.9 billion in global financings, breaking the previous annual record of $13.5 billion that was set in 2018.