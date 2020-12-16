Third strike for azeliragon in Alzheimer’s weighs on Vtv shares

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A top-line Alzheimer's trial readout, once expected to catalyze value for the Vtv Therapeutics Inc. candidate azeliragon this year, instead hurried a 22.6% decline in company shares (NASDAQ:VTVT) to $2.30 after the phase II study found the drug yet again failed to deliver a statistically significant difference in cognitive decline vs. a placebo in people with mild probable Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D).