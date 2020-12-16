Third strike for azeliragon in Alzheimer’s weighs on Vtv shares

A top-line Alzheimer's trial readout, once expected to catalyze value for the Vtv Therapeutics Inc. candidate azeliragon this year, instead hurried a 22.6% decline in company shares (NASDAQ:VTVT) to $2.30 after the phase II study found the drug yet again failed to deliver a statistically significant difference in cognitive decline vs. a placebo in people with mild probable Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D).