Spark Biomedical gets breakthrough nod for infant opioid withdrawal aid

The U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Spark Biomedical Inc. for its Roo system, a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator to assist newborns with opioid withdrawal. The noninvasive neurostimulation device is modeled on the company’s Sparrow Therapy System for adult opioid withdrawal relief.