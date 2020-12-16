BioWorld - Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Spark Biomedical gets breakthrough nod for infant opioid withdrawal aid

December 16, 2020
By Meg Bryant
The U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Spark Biomedical Inc. for its Roo system, a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator to assist newborns with opioid withdrawal. The noninvasive neurostimulation device is modeled on the company’s Sparrow Therapy System for adult opioid withdrawal relief.
