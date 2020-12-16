FDA breakthrough device designation strengthens Osteoboost outlook

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Bone Health Technologies Inc. may be on the verge of upstaging a common drug therapy, but don't tell them to break a leg. The San Francisco-based company's Osteoboost Vibration Belt received a U.S. FDA breakthrough designation for technology that delivers gentle stimulation to reduce bone loss and prevent osteoporosis with the goal of reducing the number of potentially devastating broken bones in the elderly.