BioWorld - Thursday, December 17, 2020
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Regulatory actions for Dec. 17, 2020

December 17, 2020
No Comments
Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Allovir, Amgen, Avenue, Biosight, Blueprint, CNS, Cook Myosite, Decibel, Eton, GSK, Histogen, Kiromic, Macrogenics, Merck, Moleculin, Sigilon, Tarsier, Therapeutic Solutions, Vyne, Zynerba.
BioWorld Briefs Regulatory Regulatory actions