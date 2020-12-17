As COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S., there is growing demand for greater access to testing to rein in the pandemic. On Wednesday, the U.S. FDA granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Abbott Laboratories for at-home use of the company’s Binaxnow COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test. Abbott has teamed up with Miami-based telehealth provider Emed to distribute and administer the tests, with an expected 30 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Exero secures FDA breakthrough designation for GI smart sensor

The U.S. FDA granted breakthrough designation to Exero Medical’s implantable smart sensor for early detection of anastomotic leaks after gastrointestinal (GI) surgery. The biodegradable device continuously monitors the GI tract near the surgical site to alert providers about potentially deadly leaks. Or Yehudah, Israel-based Exero is a portfolio company of Medx Xelerator, a partnership between Boston Scientific, Medx Ventures, and Sheba Medical Center.

Glutamate ‘plumes’ identified in spreading depression, migraine

Using in vivo imaging technology, investigators at the University of Utah and the University of Padua have identified a new signaling mechanism for glutamate that was linked to the onset of spreading depression or spreading depolarization, a neuronal activity pattern that plays a role in multiple neurological disease states.

Alphatech to acquire Eos Imaging in all-cash transaction

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has agreed to buy Eos Imaging SA, for $79.7 million, plus the retirement debt of $37.2 million, in an all-cash deal. Both company’s boards have approved the execution of a tender offer agreement , through which Alphatec will launch a cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares and convertible notes of Eos Imaging for a total purchase price of $116.9 million.

At-home breast cancer screener aims to start clinical study very soon

HONG KONG – A new prototype hand-held device coupled with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app could make it possible for women to screen for breast cancer at home cheaply and efficiently. The device, the Blue Box, is the brainchild of Judit Giró Benet, a 23-year-old junior specialist at the Center for Embedded Cyber-physical Systems at the University of California, Irvine, who is working with her Taiwanese partner Billy Chen to get their Blue Box to market. The design reflects the simplicity of the device itself, which taps AI technology to give an early at-home diagnosis for breast cancer.

Also in the news

