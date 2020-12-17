A high-profile meeting of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee underway today remained on track toward a likely vote supporting a recommendation for emergency use authorization of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1723, with FDA support for its issuance remaining strong.

Surface, GSK tie potential $815M knot for preclinical antibody

Surface Oncology Inc. signed a deal with Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) whereby the latter exclusively licenses worldwide development and commercial rights to Cambridge, Mass.-based Surface’s preclinical program, SRF-813, a fully human immunoglobulin G1 antibody targeting PVRIG (also known as CD112R), an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells. GSK, of London, is paying $85 million up front and could provide $730 million more in milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on global sales. Shares of Surface (NASDAQ:SURF) were trading midday at $8.95, down $1.01, or 10%.

Cadent acquired by Novartis in a $770M deal

By acquiring privately held Cadent Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG gains full rights to Cadent’s allosteric modulator program, some of which the two companies began collaborating on in 2015, and all the company’s outstanding stock. Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis bought the milestones and royalties for MIJ-821, a clinical-stage NMDAr-NAM it licensed from Cadent in 2015 and is developing for treatment-resistant depression. Cambridge, Mass.-based Cadent will receive $770 million, $210 million of it up front, plus $560 million in milestones. Cadent entered the world in 2017 through the merger of Luc Therapeutics Inc. and Ataxion Inc. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Macrogenics wins first FDA approval; margetuximab cleared for HER2-positive breast cancer

Macrogenics Inc., which started the year with a pipeline prioritization, ends 2020 with its first FDA approval. The agency cleared its HER2-targeting Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody, margetuximab, in combination with chemotherapy for use in patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease. Branded Margenza, the drug is expected to be available to patients in March 2021.

Hummingbird taps Tempus’ AI for clinical trial in rare NRG1 fusion patients

HONG KONG – Hummingbird Bioscience Pte. Ltd. is collaborating with AI company Tempus Labs Inc. to advance HMBD-001, a differentiated anti-HER3 neutralizing antibody developed using Hummingbird's Rational Antibody Discovery platform, into clinical trials in HER3-driven cancers, including those that harbor neuregulin 1 (NRG1) fusions. While they are increasingly being recognized as both a driver of multiple tumor malignancies and an actionable target for HER3-targeted therapy, NRG1 fusions are found in only up to 1% of all solid tumors. So identifying that specific patient population and developing therapies to treat them can be tricky.

Also in the news

