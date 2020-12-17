Hummingbird taps Tempus’ AI for clinical trial in rare NRG1 fusion patients

BioWorld - Thursday, December 17, 2020
December 17, 2020
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Hummingbird Bioscience Pte. Ltd. is collaborating with artificial intelligence (AI) company Tempus Labs Inc. to advance HMBD-001, a differentiated anti-HER3 neutralizing antibody developed using Hummingbird's Rational Antibody Discovery platform, into clinical trials in HER3-driven cancers, including those that harbor neuregulin 1 (NRG1) fusions.
