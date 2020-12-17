Alphatech to acquire Eos Imaging in all-cash transaction

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Alphatec Holdings Inc. has renewed a commitment to buy Eos Imaging SA, saying it will now pick up the company for $79.7 million, plus the retirement of $37.2 million in debt, in an all-cash deal. Both company’s boards have approved the execution of a tender offer agreement, through which Carlsbad, Calif.-based Alphatec will launch a cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares and convertible notes of Eos imaging for a total purchase price of $116.9 million.