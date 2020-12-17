Alphatech to acquire Eos Imaging in all-cash transaction

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has renewed a commitment to buy Eos Imaging SA, saying it will now pick up the company for $79.7 million, plus the retirement of $37.2 million in debt, in an all-cash deal. Both company’s boards have approved the execution of a tender offer agreement, through which Carlsbad, Calif.-based Alphatec will launch a cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares and convertible notes of Eos imaging for a total purchase price of $116.9 million.