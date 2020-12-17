No Surface tension as potential $815M GSK deal stretches cash runway

BioWorld - Thursday, December 17, 2020
December 17, 2020
By Randy Osborne
The licensing deal with Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) gives Surface Oncology Inc. “enough cash to take us through the next three years” and plenty of flexibility to continue its internal work, CEO Jeff Goater told BioWorld. GSK, of London, is gaining exclusive worldwide development and commercial rights to Cambridge, Mass.-based Surface’s preclinical program with SRF-813.
