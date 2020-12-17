Exero secures FDA breakthrough designation for GI smart sensor

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The U.S. FDA granted a breakthrough device designation to Exero Medical Ltd.’s implantable smart sensor for early detection of anastomotic leaks after gastrointestinal (GI) surgery. The device continuously monitors the GI tract near the surgical site to alert providers about potentially deadly leaks.