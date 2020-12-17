BioWorld - Thursday, December 17, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Exero secures FDA breakthrough designation for GI smart sensor

December 17, 2020
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
The U.S. FDA granted a breakthrough device designation to Exero Medical Ltd.’s implantable smart sensor for early detection of anastomotic leaks after gastrointestinal (GI) surgery. The device continuously monitors the GI tract near the surgical site to alert providers about potentially deadly leaks.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Gastrointestinal Diagnostics U.S. FDA