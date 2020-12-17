At-home breast cancer screener Blue Box looking to begin clinical study

HONG KONG – A new prototype hand-held device coupled with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app could make it possible for women to screen for breast cancer at home cheaply and efficiently. The device, the Blue Box, is the brainchild of Judit Giro? Benet, a 23-year-old junior specialist at the Center for Embedded Cyber-physical Systems at the University of California, Irvine, who is working with her Taiwanese partner Billy Chen to get their Blue Box to market.