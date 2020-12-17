At-home breast cancer screener Blue Box looking to begin clinical study

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – A new prototype hand-held device coupled with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app could make it possible for women to screen for breast cancer at home cheaply and efficiently. The device, the Blue Box, is the brainchild of Judit Giro? Benet, a 23-year-old junior specialist at the Center for Embedded Cyber-physical Systems at the University of California, Irvine, who is working with her Taiwanese partner Billy Chen to get their Blue Box to market.