Shares of Mesoblast Ltd. (NASDAQ:MESO) were trading midday at $9.25, down $4.32, or 31% after the Melbourne, Australia-based company disclosed findings from the phase III study of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19. The data safety monitoring board (DSMB) performed a third interim analysis on the trial’s first 180 patients and concluded that the experiment is unlikely to meet it primary endpoint: 30-day all-cause mortality rate. Powered to achieve 43%, the experiment was to enroll 300 patients but the DSMB recommended that it finish with the currently enrolled 223 and follow up all of them as planned. Remestemcel-L consists of culture-expanded mesenchymal stromal cells derived from the bone marrow of an unrelated donor.

190 countries pool purchasing power for COVID-19 vaccines, guarantee access

LONDON – The COVAX initiative, set up in a bid to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, is poised for a global rollout starting in Q1 2021, after sealing agreements to access 2 billion doses of a number of different products next year. That puts the world on a clear pathway to ending the acute phase of the pandemic, by protecting the most vulnerable people around the world, according to GAVI, the vaccines alliance that is spearheading COVAX. For COVAX as a whole, in which 190 countries are pooling their purchasing power, there is now guaranteed access to a portion of the initial wave of commercial vaccines production, to be followed by further deliveries as manufacturing is scaled. All 190 are promised deliveries in the first half of 2021, with the proviso is that the rollout is subject to regulatory approvals.

Merck taps Janux in $1B+ cancer collaboration

Merck & Co. Inc. has cut a collaboration and license agreement with Janux Therapeutics to find, develop and commercialize T cell engager immunotherapies for cancer patients. The payout could top $1 billion as Janux could earn as much as $500.5 million for each of the two cancer targets that Merck selects in addition to royalties on the sale of products the collaboration creates. Merck will pay the R&D tab while it receives the exclusive worldwide license to any products and the intellectual property. This is Merck’s second massive deal in the past 30 days as it acquired Oncoimmune Ltd. in late November for an up-front $425 million in cash to bring COVID-19 therapeutic CD24Fc into its tent.

Regulatory activity in 2020 represents a 105% increase over 2016

Although FDA approvals in 2020 are falling just shy of records, the amount of regulatory news this year is more than twice the amount seen only four years ago and a 41% increase over that reported in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic accounts for roughly 14% of the total, but regardless, by all accounts, 2020 has been an excessively busy year for both the biopharma industry and regulatory agencies.

Black Diamond, others ‘pan’ fish with wide-net inhibitors

In the second half of November, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. gained attention from Wall Street by nominating BDTX-1535 as the firm’s development candidate for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and kicked off IND-enabling studies. But the company’s intriguing lead compound, BDTX-189, has been in the spotlight much longer. It’s an orally available, irreversible small molecule inhibitor designed to block an undrugged group of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types. They affect EGFR as well as HER2 and include extracellular domain allosteric mutations of latter plus EGFR and HER2 kinase domain exon 20 insertions, along with other activating oncogenic drivers of ErbB.

Peptidream collaborates with Amolyt to develop potential acromegaly treatment

HONG KONG – Peptidream Inc. inked a research collaboration with Amolyt Pharma SAS to test and optimize Peptidream’s growth hormone receptor antagonist (GHRA) peptides, with the aim of selecting a candidate to develop as a potential treatment for acromegaly. “Through the collaboration, both companies will work together to test and optimize, as needed, the selected GHRA peptides with the goal of identifying a candidate. We also acquired an option to exclusively license the identified candidates for future clinical development and commercialization,” Thierry Abribat, CEO at Amolyt, told BioWorld.

Also in the news

A2i, AB Science, Amgen, Antengene, Atomwise, Avenue, Bavarian Nordic, Boehringer Ingelheim, Brainstorm, Brii, Canbridge, Eisai, Enesi, Ethypharm, Eusa, Eyepoint, Futurx, Greenwich Lifesciences, GSK, Gyroscope, Hikma, Janssen, Khondrion, Macrogenics, Medexus, Medincell, Mereo, Moderna, Novaremed, Novo Nordisk, Ology Bioservices, Ose Immunotherapeutics, Oyster Point, Polaryx, Prilenia, Recardio, Regeneron, Scancell, Sciclone, Sesen, Synairgen, TLC, Ultragenyx, Vasomune, Vir, Vistagen, Y-mabs