BioWorld - Friday, December 18, 2020
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Mesenchymal semifinals: ARDS hard but could Mesoblast’s Ryoncil still thrill in GVHD?

December 18, 2020
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
An evolving COVID-19 treatment paradigm may have foiled Mesoblast Ltd.’s phase III with remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), CEO Silviu Itescu said, but hope remains in pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft-vs.-host disease (GVHD).
BioWorld Respiratory