Grassley may advance legislation in 2021 to tighten FCA enforcement

False Claims Act (FCA) litigation is one of the more potent weapons used to corral life sciences companies that stray out of legal bounds in the U.S. Jaime Jones, a partner in the Chicago office of Sidley Austin LLP, told BioWorld that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), long a legislative watchdog, has several notions about how the statute might be tweaked.