Eyenovia begins late-stage trial for age-related vision condition

Eyenovia Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical firm, has launched a phase III trial of its on-demand treatment for presbyopia, an age-related worsening in near vision. The treatment, called Microline, is a proprietary formulation of pilocarpine delivered via a microdosing dispenser.