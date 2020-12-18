BioWorld - Friday, December 18, 2020
Eyenovia begins late-stage trial for age-related vision condition

December 18, 2020
By Mary Ellen Schneider
Eyenovia Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical firm, has launched a phase III trial of its on-demand treatment for presbyopia, an age-related worsening in near vision. The treatment, called Microline, is a proprietary formulation of pilocarpine delivered via a microdosing dispenser.
