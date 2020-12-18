BioWorld - Friday, December 18, 2020
Microbubbles enhance response to TARE in liver cancer

December 18, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Researchers at Thomas Jefferson University have found that using ultrasound to pop microbubbles already present in a contrast agent nearly doubled liver tumor response to transarterial radioembolization. The procedure raised no safety concerns and increased the likelihood of patients receiving a liver transplant.
