Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. and its partner Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. fell Wednesday after Voyager announced an FDA clinical hold on the phase II Restore-1 trial of VY-AADC, an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy Neurocrine is developing as NBIb-1817 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The trial had been paused since November as its data safety monitoring board reviewed MRI abnormalities in some study participants. Voyager shares (NASDAQ:VYGR) fell 11.6% by midday, while Neurocrine shares (NASDAQ:NBIX) fell 1.1%.

Biopharma deals at their height; 2020 hard to beat

With record financings and now record deals in 2020, as well as a respectable value accumulated through completed mergers and acquisitions, the biopharma industry has managed to circumvent a crippling economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $180.4 billion recorded for 1,960 deals, including licensings, collaborations and joint ventures, is an industry record for both value and volume.

Latin America awaits COVID-19 vaccine; race in the region is on

CAJICA, Colombia – The 33 countries across Latin America, Central America and the Caribbean are taking vastly different approaches to secure, acquire and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. A handful of the region’s wealthier countries have signed deals with vaccine suppliers or plan to manufacture them, but it is unclear how others will source or distribute vaccines to protect roughly 657 million people. Many are counting on the COVAX initiative. And different countries are in vastly different places when it comes to tackling COVID-19.

Takeda’s sales spree continues in deal with China’s Hasten

HONG KONG – With the sale of a group of noncore assets to a little-known Chinese company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. took another step in a multibillion-dollar string of divestitures that are part of a plan to cut debt and focus on five key business areas.

HSF1 inhibition directly targets treatment-resistant prostate cancer

Scientists at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, have developed a small-molecule inhibitor of the cellular stress-protective transcription factor, heat-shock factor 1 (HSF1), which showed developmental promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers. The small molecule, Direct Targeted HSF1 InhiBitor (DTHIB), may also be a useful research tool for investigating the regulation and role of HSF1 in basic stress biology and in cancer, the study authors reported in the Dec. 16, 2020, edition of Science Translational Medicine.

Walden looks at the challenges ahead, recent milestones

There are a lot of lessons to be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic on how to prepare for future public health emergencies in the U.S. – if Congress can get past political finger-pointing. In an exclusive interview with BioWorld on the challenges facing a deeply divided Congress and some of the highlights of his years in the U.S. House, Retiring Congressman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said that once the pandemic is over, federal policymakers should hold a summit with officials from states and major cities to look at a new preparedness partnership that would ensure the availability of strategic medical supplies. There also needs to be a focus on drug and device supply chains, he said.

Holiday notice

