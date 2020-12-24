BioWorld - Thursday, December 24, 2020
Nuview Life Sciences aims to take the guesswork out of cancer diagnosis

December 23, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Clinical-stage oncology company Nuview Life Sciences Inc. is developing a cancer diagnostic test and treatment delivery system that could reduce the need for costly, less accurate tests and surgical biopsies. The binary – yes/no – test employs a proprietary peptide construct, NV-VPAC1, that targets a specific receptor, called vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor type 1 (VPAC1), that is overexpressed on the surface of cancer cells.
