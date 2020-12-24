Nuview Life Sciences aims to take the guesswork out of cancer diagnosis

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Clinical-stage oncology company Nuview Life Sciences Inc. is developing a cancer diagnostic test and treatment delivery system that could reduce the need for costly, less accurate tests and surgical biopsies. The binary – yes/no – test employs a proprietary peptide construct, NV-VPAC1, that targets a specific receptor, called vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor type 1 (VPAC1), that is overexpressed on the surface of cancer cells.