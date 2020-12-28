FDA enforcement discretion for digital health a source of uncertainty for industry

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The U.S. FDA has exercised a considerable degree of enforcement discretion during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly when it comes to digital health. However, Christine Bump, principal at Penn Avenue Law & Policy, said that this very discretion has an uncertain shelf life and advised industry to remain compliant with the regulations as much as possible to avoid unnecessary enforcement actions by federal agencies.