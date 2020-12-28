BioWorld - Monday, December 28, 2020
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

CMS waylays rule aimed at ending the gaming of 505(b)(2) path

December 28, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Although it held off on a proposed rule change addressing yet another gaming opportunity for drug manufacturers in the U.S., the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) still is pressing its policy for including more 505(b)(2) drugs in multiple source reimbursement codes, which could force them to compete with generics on price.
BioWorld Regulatory