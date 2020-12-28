CMS waylays rule aimed at ending the gaming of 505(b)(2) path

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Although it held off on a proposed rule change addressing yet another gaming opportunity for drug manufacturers in the U.S., the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) still is pressing its policy for including more 505(b)(2) drugs in multiple source reimbursement codes, which could force them to compete with generics on price.