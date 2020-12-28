BioWorld - Monday, December 28, 2020
Aprea's lead candidate fails in phase III MDS trial

December 28, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE), a company focused on developing therapies that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein p53, fell 78.1% to $5.50 on Dec. 28, just north of its cash balance, after a pivotal trial of its lead candidate missed its endpoint, leaving the asset's future hazy and likely scuttling plans the company had for a first quarter 2021 NDA filing.
