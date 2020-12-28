Aprea's lead candidate fails in phase III MDS trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE), a company focused on developing therapies that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein p53, fell 78.1% to $5.50 on Dec. 28, just north of its cash balance, after a pivotal trial of its lead candidate missed its endpoint, leaving the asset's future hazy and likely scuttling plans the company had for a first quarter 2021 NDA filing.