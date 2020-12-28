Rapid Medical gains FDA nod for steerable neurovascular guidewire

Rapid Medical Ltd.'s journey took a promising turn with a U.S. FDA clearance of Drivewire, the company's steerable guidewire for neuro and peripheral vasculature. Drivewire allows surgeons to adjust the shape of the tip while traversing challenging vasculature. It is the first neurovascular guidewire with a controllable distal end that permits on-demand course and shape changes during a procedure.