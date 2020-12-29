BioWorld - Tuesday, December 29, 2020
In the clinic for Dec. 22-28, 2020

December 29, 2020
Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications, including: Acticor, Aim Immunotech, Algernon, Apogenix, Ascentage, Astellas, Biocryst, Curevac, Dynavax, Gannex, Inovio, Kiniksa, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Novavax, Redhill, Revive, Serum Institute of India, Taiwan Liposome, Unity, Vicore.
