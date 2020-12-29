As the COVID-19 vaccine push forges on, new developments erupt like popcorn in a pan. The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna Inc. another contract worth about $1.97 billion for another 100 million doses of the company’s injection, which was granted emergency use authorization (EUA) earlier this month. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. has kicked off a phase III trial with its come-from-behind player, NVX-CoV2373. And the FDA has posted an update regarding the dosage of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE, also distributed by way of an EUA; regulators advise using every full dose obtainable – the sixth, or even a seventh – from each vial, but not mixing leftovers from vials to create a dose, since the product contains no preservative.

China reimburses more innovative drugs, driving innovation

China has added 119 new drugs to its national reimbursement drug list (NRDL) with an average price cut of 50.64%, a move that biopharmaceutical insiders said will further encourage drug innovation at home, despite lower drug prices. More innovative drugs, notably all homegrown PD-1 inhibitors, are included in the latest NRDL that will take effect from March 1, 2021 to the end of 2023.

Brexit deal is done: No tariffs or quotas on imports, exports

LONDON – The pharmaceutical industry exhaled sharply and prepared to labor over the fine print in 1,246 pages of text after the EU and U.K. announced they had agreed a post-Brexit trade deal on Christmas Eve. The EU/U.K. Trade and Cooperation Agreement means the risk of a crash-out Brexit on Dec. 31 is over, and there will be no tariffs or quotas on the import and export of goods.

Condensates offer broad vistas for Faze Medicines

Startup Faze Medicines Inc. launched earlier in December with a Series A funding of $81 million, and an A list of investors, led by Third Rock Ventures – an indicator of the attention condensates are attracting from the biopharma industry. Faze CSO Rachel Meyers, though, named another indicator for condensates’ blue-ribbon status: rumors have it that the 7th edition of Molecular Biology of the Cell – workhorse textbook for 30 years’ worth of students in the field – will be the first to include information on condensates

Australia harnesses the power of genomics to track SARS-CoV-2 infections within communities

PERTH, Australia – Australia is employing some new genomic tools to help identify SARS-CoV-2 infections and track them within communities. Illumina Inc. and the University of Melbourne have partnered to establish the Illumina-University of Melbourne Genomics Hub – a first for the Asia-Pacific region – which will bring together the best of genomic expertise and technology in Australia. The move aims to drive better public health outcomes in research and diagnostics in areas like infectious diseases, such as the coronavirus.

Also in the news

Actinium, Aivita Biomedical, Alkermes, Ampio, Arch Biopartners, Arcturus, Arvinas, Biontech, Capricor, Celltrion, Chi-Med, Clovis Oncology, Hemostemix, Inhibikase, Intra-Cellular, Junshi, Moleculin, Nanology, Novo Nordisk, Olatec, Pfizer, Pluristem, Soligenix, Tracon, Umecrine Cognition, United, VBL