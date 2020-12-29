HSF1 inhibition directly targets treatment-resistant prostate cancer

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Scientists at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C., have developed a small-molecule inhibitor of the cellular stress-protective transcription factor, heat-shock factor 1, which showed developmental promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers. The small molecule, Direct Targeted HSF1 InhiBitor (DTHIB), may also be a useful research tool for investigating the regulation and role of HSF1 in basic stress biology and in cancer.